JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 277,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,191 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.2% of Sabal Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $28,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.8% in the third quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $2,081,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 52.1% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 62,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after buying an additional 21,262 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% in the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $133.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $169.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,324.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $126.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.42.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.