Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Gap Down to $20.01

Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 20.01, but opened at 19.44. Kanzhun shares last traded at 19.73, with a volume of 6,579 shares.
Several brokerages have issued reports on BZ. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kanzhun from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of 16.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 109.01 and a beta of 0.12.
Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.
