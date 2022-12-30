Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Gap Down to $20.01

Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 20.01, but opened at 19.44. Kanzhun shares last traded at 19.73, with a volume of 6,579 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BZ. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kanzhun from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of 16.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 109.01 and a beta of 0.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZ. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Kanzhun in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Kanzhun in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Kanzhun by 132.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Kanzhun in the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

