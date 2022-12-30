Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 5,202,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,528,000 after purchasing an additional 80,516 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,965,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,139,000 after purchasing an additional 315,883 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,065,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,156,000 after purchasing an additional 120,225 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,871,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,027,000 after purchasing an additional 325,401 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,221,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,343,000 after acquiring an additional 418,662 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KW shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

NYSE:KW opened at $15.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.57. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.97 and a 12-month high of $25.30.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $139.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.41 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 20.58%. Research analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.43%.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

