KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Position Boosted by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,220 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,193 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,578,000 after acquiring an additional 136,741 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,127,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,560,000 after acquiring an additional 834,564 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,608,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 280.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,790,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,693,488 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KEY opened at $17.43 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.72.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

KEY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on KeyCorp to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.89.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

