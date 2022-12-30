KT (NYSE:KT) Shares Gap Down to $14.35

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.35, but opened at $14.01. KT shares last traded at $14.16, with a volume of 7,344 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Get KT alerts:

KT Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Trading of KT

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 5.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that KT Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KT in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of KT in the second quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of KT by 322.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of KT by 162.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of KT in the second quarter valued at $80,000. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KT

(Get Rating)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.