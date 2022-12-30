KT (NYSE:KT) Shares Gap Down to $14.35

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.35, but opened at $14.01. KT shares last traded at $14.16, with a volume of 7,344 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.
KT Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.75.
Institutional Trading of KT
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KT in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of KT in the second quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of KT by 322.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of KT by 162.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of KT in the second quarter valued at $80,000. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About KT
KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KT (KT)
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.