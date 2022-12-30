L.M. Kohn & Company Boosts Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 1.7% of L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Tesla by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 634.5% in the 1st quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Tesla by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,868 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Up 8.1 %

TSLA opened at $121.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $384.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.24 and a 12 month high of $402.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Tesla from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Tesla from $333.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Tesla from $355.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.24.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $939,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,351,263.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,096,553 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.