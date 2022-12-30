LGT Group Foundation Buys 7,455 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,455 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,317,547,000 after buying an additional 4,367,157 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Chevron by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,219,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,651,311,000 after buying an additional 371,458 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after buying an additional 189,762 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Chevron by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,964,620,000 after buying an additional 1,899,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,642,325,000 after buying an additional 4,354,660 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVX. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.80.

Insider Activity at Chevron

Chevron Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $178.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.57 and a 200-day moving average of $162.30. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $117.13 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $344.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

