Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires New Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 137,600 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,433,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,018 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,305,375 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,266,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,765 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,391,421 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $344,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,831 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $322,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 22.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,272,332 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $65,666,000 after purchasing an additional 775,554 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.50 to $13.60 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE CLF opened at $16.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average of $15.95. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

