Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires New Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 25,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in CoStar Group by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 58,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 13,246 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $480,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in CoStar Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 6,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $77.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 15.36. The company has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 90.31 and a beta of 0.90. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $85.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.16.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $556.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.97 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 7.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CSGP. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $288,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

