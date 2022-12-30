Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires New Stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 153.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $2,291,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.90.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $82.42 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.07 and a fifty-two week high of $89.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.79.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $666.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.66 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

