Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires New Stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Middleby by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Middleby by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Middleby by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Middleby by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 237,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,482,000 after acquiring an additional 18,793 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 308,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,625,000 after purchasing an additional 114,492 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middleby Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $134.88 on Friday. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.30 and a fifty-two week high of $201.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.18). Middleby had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $992.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $32,586.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John R. Miller III sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total transaction of $161,680.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $32,586.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,636 shares of company stock valued at $229,983 in the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MIDD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Middleby to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Middleby from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Middleby currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.86.

Middleby Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Featured Articles

