Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires New Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 61,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VICI. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 92.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 120.9% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 632.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $32.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.26. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $35.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.79.

About VICI Properties

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.