Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires Shares of 36,500 Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 36,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 156,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,552,000 after purchasing an additional 43,572 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 370,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,597,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 28th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $64.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.41 and a fifty-two week high of $79.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.86. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 57.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The firm had revenue of $172.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $46,956.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,826.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $46,956.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,826.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $55,566.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,007.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,014 shares of company stock valued at $5,133,004 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

