Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys New Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 47,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 58,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 711,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,417,000 after purchasing an additional 21,111 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 26,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on BK. Barclays cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $45.66 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.68. The company has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.