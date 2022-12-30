Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys New Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 62,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7,010.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,482,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,369,000 after buying an additional 2,448,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,443,000 after buying an additional 1,715,004 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,538,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,766,000 after buying an additional 733,264 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,733,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,019,000 after buying an additional 489,972 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OHI opened at $27.89 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $33.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.61%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.02%.

Several equities analysts have commented on OHI shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

