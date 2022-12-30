Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $1.82 Million in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MASI. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,537,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,646,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,940,000 after acquiring an additional 410,793 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 19,378.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 305,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,859,000 after acquiring an additional 303,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP increased its position in Masimo by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,127,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $164,110,000 after buying an additional 277,622 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Price Performance

Shares of MASI stock opened at $146.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 0.88. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $108.89 and a one year high of $299.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $549.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.96 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 9.78%. On average, analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on MASI shares. BTIG Research raised Masimo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Masimo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.25.

Insider Activity at Masimo

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 7,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.27 per share, with a total value of $1,006,237.68. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,237.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 31,994 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.99 per share, with a total value of $3,966,936.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,778 shares in the company, valued at $4,932,074.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,784 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,237.68. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,237.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 46,818 shares of company stock valued at $5,992,495 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

