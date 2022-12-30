Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $1.83 Million in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,336,000. Advocate Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 28,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Joule Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE CMI opened at $241.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.03. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $254.09.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $129,168.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,489.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cummins news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 6,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total transaction of $1,633,844.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,427,036.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $129,168.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,348 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,039 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $222.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

