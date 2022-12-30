Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $1.83 Million in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $146.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.84. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 0.92. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $176.46.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $736.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.86 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 18.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTEK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 700 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.61, for a total transaction of $108,227.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,549.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 700 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.61, for a total transaction of $108,227.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,549.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jill Hudkins sold 2,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $309,580.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,915.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,580 shares of company stock valued at $9,093,178. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

