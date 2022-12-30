Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New $1.73 Million Investment in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,650,144,000 after purchasing an additional 117,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,336,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,825,316,000 after purchasing an additional 107,621 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,257,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,289,000 after purchasing an additional 173,413 shares during the last quarter. Altarock Partners LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,458,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $782,829,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,995,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $735.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $801.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $693.67.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TDG opened at $628.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $605.43 and its 200 day moving average is $586.67. The company has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 46.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $499.63 and a 12-month high of $684.72.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.28. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.07, for a total value of $6,072,805.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,378,852.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,355 in the last quarter. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

