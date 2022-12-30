Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New $1.75 Million Investment in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 27,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 185.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 137.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 180.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 104.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IBKR shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $1,607,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,847 shares in the company, valued at $20,075,206.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $923,083.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,096,505 shares in the company, valued at $162,625,892.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $1,607,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 249,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,075,206.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 291,900 shares of company stock worth $22,778,003 over the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IBKR stock opened at $72.94 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.18 and a fifty-two week high of $81.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.93. The company has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.75.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $790.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 12.90%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.