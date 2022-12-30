Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New $1.78 Million Investment in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 10,611 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,009,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 48,259.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 20,269 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.63.

Republic Services Price Performance

NYSE:RSG opened at $130.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.61 and a 200-day moving average of $135.55. The company has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 43.23%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

