Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New $1.79 Million Investment in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $61.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.92.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also

