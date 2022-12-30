Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New $1.80 Million Investment in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 57,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after buying an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.11.

Insider Activity

Nucor Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at $17,082,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,450 shares of company stock worth $1,145,280 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $133.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.10. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $88.50 and a one year high of $187.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.69.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 28.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.29%.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.