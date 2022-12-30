Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New $1.86 Million Investment in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 164.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 248.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Harding Loevner LP grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 316.7% in the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 60.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 117,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Helmerich & Payne Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of HP stock opened at $49.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.60. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.57 and a 12-month high of $54.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 993.00 and a beta of 1.73.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $631.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 2,000.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HP shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Helmerich & Payne to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Helmerich & Payne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.55.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

