Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New $1.87 Million Investment in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,195,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,348,000 after acquiring an additional 470,098 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,146,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,867,000 after acquiring an additional 245,142 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1,112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 69,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,231,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,537,000 after acquiring an additional 40,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 234,035.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 39,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $69.65 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.53 and a 1 year high of $97.25. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.77 and its 200 day moving average is $79.34.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.08). ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 44.67% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $135.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

