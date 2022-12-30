Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New $1.88 Million Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $519,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 725.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 67,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 59,410 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $985,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 51,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $117.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.71. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $165.83. The firm has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.20%.

SPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.92.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

