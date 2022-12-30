Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 15,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,724,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,652,000 after buying an additional 553,782 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,492,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,325,000 after buying an additional 1,788,816 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,090,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,431,000 after buying an additional 120,277 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,867,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,058,000 after buying an additional 101,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.26.

ANET opened at $121.88 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $146.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.66.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $119,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $119,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $186,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,171 shares of company stock worth $11,489,273. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

