Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New Investment in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 293.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 88.1% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth $36,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 200.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eversource Energy to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Eversource Energy to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.36.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:ES opened at $85.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.59. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $70.54 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.59%.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.