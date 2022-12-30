Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New Investment in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 33.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 0.4% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 93,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 4.7% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 394.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $758,358.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,707,411.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

H&R Block Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on H&R Block from $22.60 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

NYSE HRB opened at $36.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.79. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $48.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.60.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.05. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 613.29% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $179.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.69%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

