Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New Investment in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,507,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,228,875,000 after purchasing an additional 648,749 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $161,590,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,824,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,031,753,000 after purchasing an additional 505,401 shares in the last quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $114,725,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4,426.8% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 251,959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $68,785,000 after purchasing an additional 246,393 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LULU opened at $316.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $338.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $410.70.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

LULU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.92.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

