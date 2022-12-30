Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New Investment in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 94,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MAT. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 901,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,015,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 8.6% during the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mattel by 4.5% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 200,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Mattel by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 128,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 12,242 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Mattel in the second quarter worth $252,000. 96.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAT. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Mattel from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Mattel from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Mattel to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Mattel from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Mattel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mattel has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Mattel Trading Up 6.3 %

Mattel stock opened at $18.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.49. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.21 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 10.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mattel Company Profile



Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

