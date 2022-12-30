Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases New Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $68.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $71.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.36. The company has a market cap of $211.03 billion, a PE ratio of 101.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

AZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($144.82) to £118 ($142.41) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 118 ($1.42) in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,343.11.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.