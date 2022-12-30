Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases New Shares in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,510 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 213,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,774,000 after acquiring an additional 37,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 16,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,071,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,785,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John Page sold 6,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.09, for a total transaction of $1,194,639.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,857,567. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,639 shares of company stock worth $6,680,634 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $172.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.30. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on KEYS shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.75.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Stories

