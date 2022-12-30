Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases Shares of 296,400 Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 296,400 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Reliant Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,451 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

SWN opened at $5.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.23. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 122.25%. The company’s revenue was up 184.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Southwestern Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.