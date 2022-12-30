Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases Shares of 47,100 National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 47,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,142,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,174,831,000 after purchasing an additional 305,161 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,228,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,843,000 after purchasing an additional 287,695 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 33.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,982,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,236,000 after purchasing an additional 739,202 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 5.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,703,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,247,000 after purchasing an additional 146,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,020,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,814,000 after purchasing an additional 69,089 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NNN stock opened at $45.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $48.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 125.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NNN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.30.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

