Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes $1.64 Million Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,889,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Atlassian by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 34,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,990,000 after buying an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Atlassian by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Macquarie cut Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Atlassian from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut Atlassian from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $283.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.85.

Atlassian Trading Up 5.2 %

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $129.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.59 and its 200 day moving average is $195.19. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $113.86 and a 12 month high of $392.85.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.10%. Atlassian’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In related news, insider Gene Liu sold 526 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $60,495.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,825,371.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 3,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $359,751.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 114,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,177,270.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gene Liu sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $60,495.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,825,371.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 283,738 shares of company stock worth $45,080,534. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.