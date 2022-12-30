Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes $1.67 Million Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 26.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 204.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EGP shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on EastGroup Properties from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.44.

NYSE:EGP opened at $149.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.47 and a 1 year high of $229.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

