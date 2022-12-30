Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes $1.74 Million Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 365.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $4,345,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,482,012.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $4,345,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,482,012.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 165 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total transaction of $54,883.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,424.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,737 shares of company stock worth $9,796,822 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 2.5 %

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $312.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $339.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $315.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.64. The firm has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.47.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMP. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.20.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

