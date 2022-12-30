Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes $1.77 Million Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,200 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFGC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 135,013 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after buying an additional 20,136 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,617,793 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $82,362,000 after purchasing an additional 53,480 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,602 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,582 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $26,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,790 shares in the company, valued at $8,155,606.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $26,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,790 shares in the company, valued at $8,155,606.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Grant sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total value of $178,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,710 shares of company stock worth $507,977 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

PFGC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Performance Food Group to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.40.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $58.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99 and a beta of 1.38. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $38.23 and a 12 month high of $62.00.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

