Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes $1.82 Million Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALGN. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Align Technology by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,962,920.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler bought 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,645.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Up 5.2 %

Align Technology stock opened at $212.14 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.05 and a 52 week high of $674.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.65.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.95). Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $890.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.00.

About Align Technology

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.