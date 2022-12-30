Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes $1.89 Million Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 35.6% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Lear by 25.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lear by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Lear Stock Performance

NYSE LEA opened at $125.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.49. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $114.67 and a 1-year high of $195.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.69.

Lear Announces Dividend

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.14%. Equities analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total transaction of $783,657.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,856.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total transaction of $783,657.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,856.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $769,779.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,525 shares in the company, valued at $3,699,777.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,113 shares of company stock valued at $5,986,769. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on LEA shares. TheStreet upgraded Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lear from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Lear in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lear from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.77.

Lear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading

