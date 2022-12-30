Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes $18.16 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 65,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $18,157,000. Home Depot makes up 0.5% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 66,478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $19,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Home Depot by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,075,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $320.41 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $417.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on HD shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

