Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,645,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,098,905,000 after acquiring an additional 407,220 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,336,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,047,795,000 after acquiring an additional 51,393 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,126,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,648,000 after acquiring an additional 20,536 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,678,000 after acquiring an additional 36,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 950,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,128,000 after acquiring an additional 47,961 shares in the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $205.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.03. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.48 and a 52 week high of $263.59.

Insider Activity at Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.89. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $250.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 2,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total transaction of $558,256.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,509,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Aspen Technology to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.40.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

