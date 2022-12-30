Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 115,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,551,000. Chevron comprises 0.5% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,317,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367,157 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Chevron by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,219,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,651,311,000 after buying an additional 371,458 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after buying an additional 189,762 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Chevron by 16.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,964,620,000 after buying an additional 1,899,104 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Chevron by 62.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,642,325,000 after buying an additional 4,354,660 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chevron Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.80.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $178.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $117.13 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $344.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

