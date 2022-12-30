Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $101.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.34. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 100.21%.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

