Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 32,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Donaldson by 3,478.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Donaldson news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $417,415.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,494.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $417,415.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,494.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $361,690.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,997.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,118 shares of company stock worth $1,705,167 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

NYSE:DCI opened at $59.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.01. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $61.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DCI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.