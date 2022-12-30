Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 53,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 687,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

DT stock opened at $38.47 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 384.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.66 and a 200-day moving average of $37.79.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $279.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.92 million. As a group, analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $1,272,043.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,165.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.65.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

