Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 159,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

MPW stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.84. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.58.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 55.77%.

MPW has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.73.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

