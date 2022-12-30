M3-Brigade Acquisition II (NYSE:MBAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 16,108 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 93,825 shares.The stock last traded at $10.00 and had previously closed at $10.03.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.86.

Institutional Trading of M3-Brigade Acquisition II

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 763,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 92.2% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 50,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Company Profile

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

