Marino Stram & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,086 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.7% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 916.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 61 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at $50,142,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 302,948 shares of company stock valued at $11,038,422. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.65.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $84.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.69 and a twelve month high of $171.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

